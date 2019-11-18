Purchase tickets for Les Boutiques de Noel 2019

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier Opera Guild presents the 45th Annual Les Boutiques de Noel Thursday, November 21st through Saturday, November 23rd. Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily at the Shreveport Convention Center.

Shoppers can purchase items from merchants, shops and service providers from Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas and Tennessee. Shoppers can also enjoy special concerts, dance performances and events including happy hour and children’s activities.

Daily general admission shopping tickets are $10.00 each. A three-day shopping ticket costs $20.00. Seniors and members of the military can purchase tickets for $5.00. Admission is free for children under twelve.

Click here to purchase tickets online. They may also be purchased at the door.