Randy Sams Outreach Shelter seeks food donation for Thanksgiving

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Randy Sams Outreach Shelter in Texarkana is asking the public for help, hoping to have food donations from the community for Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving coordinator Glenda Thrash says it is a really good experience for everyone to serve and give back.

“Every year people just come up to me and say ‘Thank you so much for what y’all are doing for us’ and how they’re just so grateful. When in fact it’s me that’s serving that is really grateful to be able to help somebody. And that’s what we should all do.”

Each year, Randy Sams feeds about 350 people on Thanksgiving Day and about 60-90 volunteers help serve people in the community.

“We don’t just serve to the homeless. We serve to anyone who doesn’t have the means of buying their own Thanksgiving dinner,” Glenda said.

Anyone can volunteer including children age six and up. Thrash recommends volunteers to message the Randy Sams Facebook ahead of time. However, volunteers are welcome to show up on the day of Thanksgiving.

“You wake up Thanksgiving and you want to come help you just come right on down here. We’ll start about nine o’clock just sort of kinda prepping things, cutting desserts, getting the tables ready. And then about 10:30 we’ll actually start serving and plating up food,” Glenda said.

Volunteers at the shelter have started organizing food donations but canned and paper goods, greens, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, and beverages are still needed.

Donations are accepted through Thanksgiving Day. Food is served at 10:30 a.m located at 402 Oak Street in Texarkana, Texas.

Glenda and Jennifer Lacefield, the Executive Director of Randy Sams would like to thank Lori, Randy Sams Kitchen Manager, for preparing Thanksgiving Dinner each year.

