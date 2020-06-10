2020 Balloon Rally date extended, map of flight route available

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You will get another chance to watch colorful hot air balloons soar across Shreveport-Bossier this weekend.

The dates for the 2020 CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally have been extended through Sunday, June 14 with an additional flight at 6:30 a.m.

The event will feature a series of overflights instead of the traditional outdoor festival, which was originally slated for June 12-13.

Social distancing is also heavily encouraged during the event.

The updated hot air balloon flight schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 at 6:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 14 at 6:30 a.m.

Although weather is the ultimate deciding factor in the hot air balloon overflight details, Balloon Rally organizers designed a flight map that highlights the ideal flight route, based on winds blowing from northeast to southwest, as well as southwest to northeast.

Weather conditions and flight routes are not predetermined or guaranteed. Most flight details will not be identified until moments before the pilots prepare to launch.

For live updates on flight routes and more, visit the Red River Balloon Rally Facebook page one hour prior to the flight times listed above.

In the event that there are weather issues, organizers have issued a back-up date to reintroduce the overflight during 4th of July weekend, July 3-5.

For more information on the 2020 CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally: Overflight Edition, visit www.RedRiverBalloonRally.com or the Red River Balloon Rally Facebook page.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.