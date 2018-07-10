Balloon Rally safety: What you need to know

This is the fourth year for Shreveport-Bossier to host the rally. The Southeast Regional Championships will be happening during the morning and the CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally Festival, presented by Louisiana Office of Tourism, will entertain all ages in the evening.

The 2019 Red River Balloon Rally will be held in Shreveport, La. July 12-13 on the LSUS campus.

Thousands are expected at the Red River Balloon Rally and, for the third year in a row, it’s back at LSUS.

As you and your family have a high flying good time, campus police, Shreveport officers and fire fighters as well as Caddo deputies and fire officials will be staying alert to keep you safe.

This year, officials have put more rules in place to ensure a smooth event.

“Don’t bring any patio furniture, large umbrellas anything of that nature,” explained LSUS Police Officer Tracy Trammell. “We don’t want any weapons. That includes guns or knives.”

Even those permitted to carry cannot bring guns to the Rally because weapons are not allowed on campus.

“Because of that campus and the state laws and because it’s such a large event, we are not allowing any weapons no matter the circumstances,” Trammell said.

This year, you’ll find expanded safety tents compete with first aid supplies and changing stations for the little ones.

“There will be several people walking around the grounds and, obviously, if there is an issue or you see something and it’s not making you feel comfortable…report that,” said Trammell.

And, to help you beat the heat, the rally starts and ends a bit later this year.

“Everybody come on out and have a great time,” said Trammell. “It’s a great event that LSUS is hosting this year and, with the cooperation of several law enforcement agencies, we’re going to make sure it’s a safe event for everybody.”

LSUS Police also want you to know this is a non-smoking event.

And, along with weapons, no pets, drones, large bags or coolers are allowed. You can, however, bring chairs and umbrellas.

For all information on restrictions, parking, entrances and more, <<< CLICK HERE.>>>