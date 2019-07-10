Red River Balloon Rally impact on host site LSUS

This is the fourth year for Shreveport-Bossier to host the rally. The Southeast Regional Champion-ships will be happening during the morning and the CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally Festival, presented by Louisiana Office of Tourism will entertain all ages in the evening.

The 2019 Red River Balloon Rally will be held in Shreveport, La. July 12-13 on the LSUS campus.

For the fourth year in a row, more than 40 pilots hit the skies in Shreveport-Bossier competing in the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championship all leading to the weekend Red River Balloon rally where thousands are expected to join together on the LSUS campus.

“So the campus gets really excited this time of year to have the balloon rally back on our campus,” said Chancellor Larry Clark. It’s a chance for us to open the campus to the whole community and beyond. And it’s just a fun event for everyone.”

This year, local Balloonist Pat Harwell is bringing something new to the skies an LSUS hot air balloon in honor of his late brother.

“Pat has very graciously provided two scholarships to us off the proceeds of the tethered balloon rides during the balloon rally,” Clark explained. “It’s always great for people to have the opportunity, especially for children, to go up in a tethered balloon ride and this time they’ll get to see LSUS.”

In addition to the tethered rides and balloon glow, families can enjoy an expanded kids zone along with live music and dozens of vendors all at LSUS which is now a go-to location for these kinds of large-scale events.

“It so happens that we’re the pilots and so the balloons is us soaring,” said Clark. “We love soaring with the balloons. We love that the community can come out and share with us and be involved with us. We’re looking forward to welcoming the community. Let’s go see some hot air balloons!”

The Red River Balloon Rally is Friday and Saturday night. For more information, visit: www.redriverballoonrally.com

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.