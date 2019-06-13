Red River Balloon Rally returns in July

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hot air balloons will once again will the skies of Shreveport and Bossier this July.

The 4th annual Red River Balloon Rally will be held at LSU Shreveport on Friday July 12 and Saturday, July 13.

The Red River Balloon Rally is the home of the U.S. Southeast Regional Balloon Championship Race.

KTAL NBC 6 will also host a 30 minute pre-flight show on Thursday, July 11 from the LSU-S soccers fields to help get you ready for this year’s Red River Balloon Rally.

