Red River Balloon Rally takes flight this Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 4th annual Red River Balloon Rally will take flight this Friday and Saturday on the campus of LSU Shreveport.
The Red River Balloon Rally is the home of the U.S. Southeast Regional Balloon Championship Race.
Click here for ticket and parking information and click here for concert information.
KTAL NBC 6 will also host a 30-minute pre-flight show on Thursday, July 11 from the LSU-S soccers fields to help get you ready for this year’s Red River Balloon Rally.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.