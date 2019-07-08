Red River Balloon Rally takes flight this Friday

This is the fourth year for Shreveport-Bossier to host the rally. The Southeast Regional Champion-ships will be happening during the morning and the CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally Festival, presented by Louisiana Office of Tourism will entertain all ages in the evening.

The 2019 Red River Balloon Rally will be held in Shreveport, La. July 12-13 on the LSUS campus.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 4th annual Red River Balloon Rally will take flight this Friday and Saturday on the campus of LSU Shreveport.

The Red River Balloon Rally is the home of the U.S. Southeast Regional Balloon Championship Race.

KTAL NBC 6 will also host a 30-minute pre-flight show on Thursday, July 11 from the LSU-S soccers fields to help get you ready for this year’s Red River Balloon Rally.

