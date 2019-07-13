RRBR Balloon Glow canceled Friday due to weather

This is the fourth year for Shreveport-Bossier to host the rally. The Southeast Regional Championships will be happening during the morning and the CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally Festival, presented by Louisiana Office of Tourism, will entertain all ages in the evening.

The 2019 Red River Balloon Rally will be held in Shreveport, La. July 12-13 on the LSUS campus.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Balloon Glow at the Red River Balloon Rally was canceled at the last minute Friday evening due to weather and wind concerns.

The 2019 Red River Balloon Rally opened its fourth year in Shreveport-Bossier Friday on the LSU Shreveport campus, hosting the Southeast Regional Championships.

The schedule calls for a full day of events Saturday, including a SportsSpectrum RRBR 5K run, tether rides, competitive balloon flights, live music, and another balloon glow. Many of those events are weather-permitting.

As of 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday’s schedule of events remained in place, but incoming weather from Tropical Storm Barry could have an impact.

