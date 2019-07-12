Watch: Red River Balloon Rally Pre-Flight Show

This is the fourth year for Shreveport-Bossier to host the rally. The Southeast Regional Championships will be happening during the morning and the CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally Festival, presented by Louisiana Office of Tourism, will entertain all ages in the evening.

On Thursday, KTAL NBC 6 aired a 30-minute special aimed at getting you ready for the Red River Balloon Rally.

KTAL NBC 6 Anchors Heather Wright and Karen Edwards hosted this year’s, Pre-Flight Show.

