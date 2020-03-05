Remarkable Woman honoree dedicates life to mentoring others

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You may know her as Justice Jacque from Cajun Court, the hard-hitting judge with wisdom to share. Attorney Jacqueline Scott has a lifetime of experience to share with those in her courtroom and in the community.

She grew up in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood with two strong women who believed in her… her grandmother and mother.

“She instilled in us to read and to be ambitious. She taught us to work hard, be the best person you can be… in church every Sunday,” shared Scott. “I had a grandmother who made sure we were in church. They always called me the little go-getter.”

The little go-getter graduated from University of Louisiana which she says is something that few in her neighborhood did. She became a probation officer and her time in court motivated her to become an attorney. She is now a member of the Southern University Law Center Hall of Fame.

“I think one of the most important things is helping others,” said Scott. “When I started 30 years ago it was a man’s world so I though I wanted an all female firm.”

Investing in others is something she learned at an early age.

“My mom would mentor in the neighborhood so all my life it’s been such that I’ve been a mentor,” Scott explained.

She’s achieved more than she would have imagined as a young girl from the bottoms. She’s won countless awards and now serves on the board of the charity hospital where she was born. She makes a case for success through hard work and faith.

“When you give God’s going to give it back to you. When you do the right thing, don’t worry because it’s all going to work out.”