Remarkable Woman Honoree inspires others to overcome obstacles

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jamie Davis can relate to every employee at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel… understanding their jobs and their challenges. It’s because she started working at Horseshoe when she was just 19 years old. If she hasn’t held the position, she has worked with those in the position during her years leading the Human Resources Department. Now she is the Casino Operations Manager.

“She always gives 110% in everything she does,” says Shelli Briery, Caesars Entertainment, Sponsorships, Advertising, Public Relations Manager.

That includes being a busy member of Junior League, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and HERO Community Service. Her work earned her a spot in Shreveport Bossier’s 40 under 40 in 2014. She’s done it all while balancing the obligations of being a mother to two daughters.

“Always being there, getting them to car pool, getting them to dance practice and then making it to the next meeting,” said Briery. “She’s always been able to make it balance.”

The journey has not been easy.

“My daughter, her father was killed when she was two,” shared Davis. “So I had to raise her knowing that she would be without a father, but I have had so much support from her step father. Like they say it takes a village and it really has taken a village to raise my kids.”

For her daughters and other young women, Jamie sets an example of what it means to be a hardworking, successful woman. In 2015, two years before her oldest daughter graduated high school, Jamie earned her bachelor’s degree from Wiley College.

“I was determined. I was like I can’t let my daughter graduate high school and go to college and me not finish,” Davis explained.

Those around her admire her dedication and grace.

“She’s always very courteous and there to help you when you need help,” Briery shared. “It’s not about her. It’s about you always.”

That attention to others is very intentional.

“I’m someone that’s always encouraging and no one knows what I’m going through.”

She hopes that is part of her legacy.

“It’s that I’m remembered as someone who was always smiling, always giving, that was always doing and that I was inspiring to someone.”