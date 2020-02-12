Remarkable Woman Honoree Sharon Roberson-Jones impacts local teens

CARTHAGE, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – Life has come full circle for Sharon Roberson-Jones. Through her teen empowerment program, Excellent TEEN Choice, she now serves children in the same schools she attended in the Carthage Independent School District.

“Our kids, our faculty, everyone loves Sharon and it’s because of the heart she has for our kids,” said Wade Watson, Carthage Junior High School Principal.

“Someone asked me one time, do I just deal with at-risk students. All students are at-risk,” explained Roberson-Jones. “Everyone needs love. Everyone needs attention.”

Sharon graduated from Texas Wesleyan University with a degree in social services. She then spent much of her career working in public relations in the Dallas area.

Her husband, Reginald Jones, is an educator who retired from the Dallas Independent School District.

The two had been neighbors and classmates in Carthage. So when the opportunity presented itself, the couple returned to their hometown and Sharon returned full-time to her degree field. She dedicated herself to the non-profit she founded.

“I just want to be that instrument like people were there for me,” said Roberson-Jones. “You never know what a kid is going through.”

Excellent TEEN Choice (ETC) offers a variety of workshops and activities which teach teens everything from money management and community service to leadership skills. The goal is to help teens make good choices which lead to success.

“It’s amazing to have a partnership with the Excellent Teen Choice program and to have leaders like Mrs. Roberson Jones doing such a fantastic job, not only inspiring students. but inspiring our community to aspire for more,” said John Wink, Carthage ISD Superintendent.

School administrators say discipline problems have decreased since they adopted the program.

“We’ve actually had a lot of kids tells us ‘you know we’ve been able to make more positive choices,’ due to the fact that they’ve thought about some of the things that the program brought to the classroom,” explained Watson.

Paulette Goree, Sharon’s friend and ETC volunteer, nominated Sharon to be named a Remarkable Woman by NBC 6.

“Anything anybody needs or wants, Sharon is always the first to give. She’s very compassionate,” said Goree. “She loves the children she works with and I think she’s a remarkable woman.”

Sharon says she had a group of remarkable women who supported her and helped shape her life. That includes her mother, a wife and caretaker of nine children.

“You knew that she loved you and you knew she loved the people around her,” shared Roberson-Jones. “I saw how she was giving and that’s why I am compelled to help the neighbors and help the kiddos.”

That desire to serve has earned her a long list of accolades… the most recent being a humanitarian award in Carthage.

Her mother would be proud.

“My mother was remarkable. I do miss her,” reflected Roberson-Jones. “Today is the anniversary of her death. But I know she is smiling down on me saying ‘alright Sharon, you’re doing a good job.'”