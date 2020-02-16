Renzi Education and Art Center prepare for the Krewe of Highland Parade next weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Renzi Education and Art Center prepare for the Krewe of Highland parade set for next weekend. The center held a float loading party in preparation for the parade where they sorted beads to be thrown out of their float. This is their forth year participating after being Grand Marshall their first.

The Center is an after school program providing free, high-quality after-school academic and art classes to K-12 youth, especially those living in underserved neighborhoods, in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Their mission it to give all children the opportunity to explore, learn, and create, under the guidance of professional teachers and artists.

“Renzi’s apart of Highland, and Highland’s apart of Renzi. People know Renzi. People in the area love Renzi, and this a way for us to be out there amongst all the other groups in the area and for people to say, ‘Hey Renzi! We love you.,'” says Chuck Loridans, a leader with the center.

Shadi Darzeidan is the program manager for the center and says that a lot of students, especially those in low socio-economic families and neighborhoods don’t always have the resources necessary to really explore themselves that go beyond what public school or the normal school environments are able to offer them.

“I think one of the best parts about working with the Renzi Center is we get to see so many kids and you get to share so many great experiences and skills with kids who don’t other wise get to see or hear about all of those things we offer here,” he said.

The Krewe of Highland Parade is set for Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m.

