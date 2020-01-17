Rep. Johnson to Speak at Shreveport Life March

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) will be speaking at and participating in the Louisiana Life March Northwest on Jan.19.

According to the release each year, thousands of Louisiana residents participate in a Louisiana Life March event around the state to stand for an abortion-free Louisiana.

The event will take place at Shreveport Festival Plaza, 101 Crockett Street, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Louisiana Life March says there will also be a family fun hour at the Shreveport Festival Plaza, 101 Crockett St. from 1-2 p.m. featuring food trucks, a sign-making area, music, and a ministry mobilization area.

The program will begin at 2 p.m. at that location.

Following the march, there will be a closing song and prayer at First United Methodist Church. Shuttles will be available to return marchers to Festival Plaza if they do not want to walk.