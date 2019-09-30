ArkLaTex to take part in 2019 National Night Out festivities

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Communities will be celebrating 2019 National Night Out with block parties across the ArkLaTex.

On Tuesday, October 1 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Northwest Louisiana, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas will be turning their lights on and getting together with friends and neighbors for the “36th Annual National Night Out.”

The event has proven to be an effective, inexpensive and enjoyable way to promote “neighborhood spirit” and “community partnerships”.

Here are the planned National Night events planned across the ArkLaTex:

Plain Dealing Area

Fire District #5 Training Center 605 Kilgore Rd. 6 – 9 p.m.

Oak Hill Baptist Church 320 Hamiter Rd. 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Benton Area

Cypress Point Landing 108 Cypress Point Lane 6 – 8 p.m.

Kingston Plantation Open Field in Subdivision 6 – 9 p.m.

Legacy Subdivision Park 6 – 9 p.m.

River Bluff Bevly Lake Dr. & N. Beach Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.

River Ridge 113 Country Club Dr. 6 – 8:30 p.m.

River Walk 30 River Walk 5 – 8 p.m.

Rosedale Place Trinity Dr. (clubhouse) 6 – 9 p.m.

The Crossing at Wemple At the Pond 6 – 8 p.m.

Willow Lake Adult Community (Community Center) 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Woodlake North Boat launch parking lot 6 – 9 p.m.

Woodlake South 4804 Caroline Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.

Haughton Area

Bellevue Road 4191 Bellevue Rd. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Creekside Children’s Park 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Dogwood Park Clubhouse 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Dogwood South 304 Blue Fox Cir. 6 – 9 p.m.

Forest Hills Forest Hills Blvd. & Sunrise Point 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Haughton Joe Delaney Park 5 – 7 p.m.

Sterling Ranch Estates #5 Sterling Ranch Rd. North 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Bossier City area

Heritage Manor 2575 Airline Drive 6 – 8 p.m.

Garden Courts 4405 Airline Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.

South Bossier area

The Lakes at Cottonwood 234 Stillwater 6 – 8 p.m.

Shreveport area

515 Clay St. – District A

4300 Illinois St. (Chris Hayes Community)

6309 Frondosa Drive – G

414 Brushy Bayou Blvd. – E

Provenance – D

100 Chelsea Dr. – C

1706 Hollywood (Paradise Baptist) – B

Texarkana, Arkansas

6605 Country Hills Narissa Bucktaron 870-582-2912 6:00-8:00

6404 Northern Hills Drive Nelson & Cheryl Shaw Cell 903.244.1611 6-8 pm

322 Suger Ridge Lane Jaci Stephens 903-276-3444 6:30 start

6000 Summerwood Cori Mobbs 903-745-4163

Opportunities 600 East 43rd Genia 903-791-2297 Start at 5:00pm-7:00pm

2220 Pineview Stacey Harper 903-244-7189

3700 Porter Street Christy Busby 903-277-4372

3507 Circleview Vickie Land 903-748-4452

Sandflat Center Barbara Pitts Riley 6pm start

10Arbor Point Apt 600 Oats Lori 870-216-2300

1500 Kline Tower of Power Nona Bickham 254-231-9791 5pm- 7pm

1101 Couch Jamison Center of Kindness Lashunda Bradley 903-244-9562

Smith Keys 3302 Washington Tendra Washington 5:00-6:30pm

2908 Forest Ave Tim and Patrica Young 903-733-1717

Preston Circle Danny Holyfield 870-331-2857

Marshall area

Marshall Police Department – Harrison County Courthouse in Downtown Marshall – 6 – 8 p.m.