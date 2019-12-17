Residents in the Texarkana area are going all-out with Christmas decorations

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Rankins family puts up nearly 100 blow-ups each year.

The Rankins said their Christmas tradition started about 15 years ago and has gotten out of control.

Their house is filled with lights, trees, floats, and decorations on the inside and out.

What normally takes the average family a couple of hours to put up takes the Rankins about a week to 10 days.

Mr. Rankin encourages everyone in the neighborhood to decorate their homes for the holidays.

“I just wish that more people would do it. Just get the whole street, You know when I grew up the whole street did do it. Everybody did it. And you know there are some neighborhoods around. As you notice the one that spells out ‘we wish you a Merry Christmas’- That one. I wish everybody around here would do that too,” said Rankin.

