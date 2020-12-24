Rotary Club of Shreveport donates gifts to Common Ground Community’s Christmas Market

Pictured above are Rotarians David Bellew, Margaret Wallace, Common Ground’s Sarah Shoup, and Rotarians Laurie Boswell, Doug Bland, and Richard Brontoli. (Photo: Rotary Club of Shreveport)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Rotary Club of Shreveport members say they collected and donated over 100 toys and gifts to Common Ground Community’s 8th Annual Christmas Market.

According to the organization, Common Ground Community is able to offer families hope, pride, and dignity through an opportunity to shop and buy presents for their families at affordable prices through the annual Christmas Market.

Rotarians say they donated items such as dolls, action figures, toy trucks, footballs, basketballs, books, arts and crafts kits, games, stuffed animals, and clothing. Some Rotarians also volunteered at the Christmas Market by sorting and pricing items.

The Rotary Club of Shreveport designated their “Big Project” in 2018 to be the Rotary Learning Bus, a partnership with Common Ground Community, Step Forward, Shreve Memorial Library, Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, and Martin Luther King Health Center, the Rotary Learning Bus will help get the children of the Cedar Grove neighborhood ready to read.

Helping with Christmas Market is an extension of our three-year commitment of $125,000 to Common Ground Community.