Salute the Badge: BPSO honors life-saving deputies

Deputies Grayson Magee and Clint Alexander saw a motorcycle accident happen right in front of them on Highway 3, in March.

Shelly Boudria was badly injured.

“Realized that she needed a tourniquet,” said Deputy Alexander. “I didn’t have a tourniquet on me but we found a bystander with a belt. We took the belt, made it into a tourniquet, placed it on to her leg.”

“She’s a tough lady, and Deputy Alexander and I sat there with her and talk to her & comforted her as best we could while we applied the tourniquet,” said Deputy Magee. “Once medical arrived, we were able to get a proper tourniquet on there.”

Their tourniquet proved to be life-saving, stopping Boudria from losing too much blood.

In April, Deputy Jeremy Johnston, a School Resource Officer at Benton Middle School, recognized a special needs student chocking during lunch. He sprung to help and started the Heimlich Maneuver.

“Once the food came out, it’s a really relieving feeling hearing that child breath again,” said Deputy Johnston. “And you know, him taking breaths that was just a really good feeling. And and a feeling of relief.”

All the deputies received the Star of Valor Award which is the highest award in the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

