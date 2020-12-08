Airline High School gives “massive” donation to BPSO for ‘Spirit of Christmas’ food drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says they got a booster shot in the form of a massive donation from a high school for the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ food drive.

Homeroom classes at Airline High School took the spirit of competition to the next level by donating more than 5500 can goods to help feed families in Bossier Parish, according to BPSO.

“Donations came in very slowly at the start,” said Justin James, Airline High School principal.

“We got creative to motivate the students to start giving. The cans started piling up when we held “blue jean days” and donut breakfasts.”

(Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BPSO says the homeroom class of Mrs. Heidi Lucas’s gave a total of 1502 cans in this year’s donation drive, the most in the school.

“This is the most cans I have seen any school donate to this drive,” said Captain Doug Lauter.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Deputy Blake Garland, Bossier Sheriff’s Office, and a crew of three collected the donation of 5795 can to the Spirit of Christmas food drive. Principal James says he is looking for the drive to be bigger and better next year.

The Spirit of Christmas basket giveaway began in 1998. The program relies on year-round support from businesses, organizations, and individuals. The program also provides food to about 200 families every month throughout the year.

Donations of canned goods and non-perishable food items continue at Bossier Parish Schools, the substations on Viking Drive and ART, the Criminal Building on Burt Blvd., as well as the Bossier Parish Courthouse. Please drop off your donations during normal operating hours. Your support means families can enjoy a hearty meal this Christmas and into 2021.