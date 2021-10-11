Back the Badge honors local police and first responders

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local law enforcement and first responders from around the ArkLaTex were recognized Monday for their service.

Ranchland Uniforms hosted their fifth annual “Back the Badge” Monday, honoring police from local and state law enforcement officers and first responders for their effort to protect and serve.

The owner of Ranchland Uniforms, Mark Wilburn, explained why he hosts the event.

“Crime is real. To have these people who are committed to trying to protect us. Trying to keep us safe. Doing their jobs with all their heart, all their ability.”

After a prayer, food was served that was donated by local businesses.