Big show of appreciation to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish deputies receive a hot meal and warm reception for their dedication to the community.

An appreciation luncheon was held Thursday afternoon for the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a gift Sheriff Julian Whittington was grateful to have for his employees.

“It’s really cool that they’re applauding every deputy as they come in for what they do. We don’t do it for a pat on the back or free lunch, but this certainly helps morale to know that you’re appreciated. I don’t care what business you’re in, everyone wants to be appreciated.”

Bossier Crime Stoppers wanted to recognize the deputies daily efforts and selfless acts throughout the year.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.