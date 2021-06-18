Bossier City PD receives new supplies for medical emergencies

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City police officers will now be equipped with new supplies for life-saving measures and medical emergencies.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, officers have trained on how to properly apply tourniquets on citizens, other officers, and themselves in the event they become critically injured since 2018.

This comes after an incident in June 2019 when police say a sergeant was the first to arrive on the scene of a shooting. He found a man who was bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to the arm. The sergeant took a tourniquet from his rig belt and used it to stop the bleeding. The victim was taken to the hospital and has since recovered. If not for the sergeant’s quick thinking and readily accessible tourniquet, it is likely the victim would not have survived.

Officer Kiaria Harris & Sgt Javis Smoak (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

QuikClot blood clotting agent, tourniquets, tactical occlusive chest seal & hand sanitizer (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

Officer Antonio Mims & Officer Kiaria Harris (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

Cpl Kevin Jones & Sgt Javis Smoak (Photo: Bossier City Police Department)

BCPD says officers are being issued additional tourniquets, chest seals, and blood clotting agents. Officers may use the critical wound care supplies to stop uncontrolled bleeding caused by vehicle collisions, gunshots, or other events.

“Officers are often first on scene and can use these tools to stop the bleeding, buying more time to get the injured to a hospital,” Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams said in a released statement Friday.

The new life-saving medical supplies were purchased using funds from the Bossier City Police Department’s capital budget.