Bossier deputy rescues loose dog near I-20

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy rescues a loose dog that was running along the side of I-20 Monday morning.

According to BPSO, a driver called deputies at 8:37 a.m. to report a dog that was running loose in the tree line of Interstate 20 near the westbound 27-mile marker, which is just before the Louisiana Downs exit and the former rest area. The driver also gave deputies a description of the dog, stating that it was tan and white and appeared to be dragging a chain.

BPSO says Dep. Crenshaw, who lost two dogs of his own in the past year, was dispatched to the loose dog call. Crenshaw normally works at Airline High School as a school resource officer. With school being out for Thanksgiving break, Crenshaw patrols the streets of Haughton, La.

On Crenshaw’s first drive in the area, he could not spot the dog, but he made another pass on the other side of the interstate and saw the dog running loose on the grass on the other side of the interstate.

Crenshaw drove further up I-20 to turn around, headed westbound again, and was able to locate the dog running down the hill, scared, not far from the heavy traffic on the busy interstate.

“I’m a dog lover like most people,” said Dep. Crenshaw.

“I mean, it’s man’s best friend so I was going to do what I could to find her if I was able to. And I found her, and I got her out of traffic.”

