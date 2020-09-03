BPSO asks community to help donate more needed supplies for Hurricane Laura victims

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is still calling out to community members for needed supplies for the victims of Hurricane Laura after their previous call on Monday was “answered with a bang.”

According to BPSO, the work for preparing the items for delivery is at hand. Deputies, members of the Posse Auxiliary, and Sheriff Julian Whittington’s wife, Melissa Whittington, the Sheriff’s wife, will begin the task of separating all the donated supplies.

“We are sorting the items to see exactly what we have on hand,” said Mrs. Whittington.

The donated items will be part of the next wave of care that will go to help the Hurricane Laura victims in south Louisiana.

“People even donated dog food, trash bags, and tarps, and it will all go to help in some way.”

BPSO says the team spent part of the morning rolling up about 270 black and grey tee shirts. Ranchland Uniform Clothing Store of Bossier City made the generous donation.

Here is a list of items that are still needed:

Small soaps

Travel shampoo

Deodorant

Shaving Cream Razors

Lotion

Wash Rags

Feminine Care Products

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Floss

Mouthwash

T-shirts – black or gray (L and XL)

Socks

Wet wipes

Bug spray

Small bags of snacks

Here are the four places where the items can be donated between 8 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. weekdays:

Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City

Criminal Building, 196 Burt Blvd. in Benton

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy, 2981 Old Plain Dealing Road

ART Substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, Bossier City

