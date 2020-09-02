BPSO sends 2nd team of deputies to Calcasieu Parish after Hurricane Laura

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has sent a second team of deputies to Calcasieu Parish Wednesday morning to help with the victims of Hurricane Laura.

BPSO says the first crew will return to Bossier Parish after being in Calcasieu Parish since Saturday, August 29. This second team of five deputies will continue to provide public safety to the area that has been highly impacted by the hurricane.

In the video, Sheriff Julian Whittington discusses the devastation he saw first-hand when he visited his deputies and toured the Lake Charles area Tuesday. He also talks about how area businesses and residents are pitching in to help bring needed supplies.

There are four locations in Bossier Parish where citizens can donate basic supplies, such as small soaps, travel shampoo, deodorant, shaving cream, razors, lotion, wash rags, feminine care products, toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, mouthwash, T-shirts (black or gray (L and XL), socks, wet wipes, bug spray, and small bags of snack.

Here are the four locations where the items can be donated between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays:

Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City

Criminal Building, 196 Burt Blvd. in Benton

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy, 2981 Old Plain Dealing Road

ART Substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, Bossier City

According to BPSO, Melissa Whittington led the group in prayer to pray for their safety and the service and healing to the residents of Calcasieu Parish and other areas devastated by Hurricane Laura.

