CPSO: Caddo first responders, deputies transition into new radio system after 19 years

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says first responders from 60 different agencies are in the final phase of their transition into a new radio communications system purchased by the Caddo 9-1-1 District for a total of $12.5 million.

The large-scale upgrade is replacing devices first responders in Caddo Parish have been using since 2001. According to CPSO, as part of this project, the sheriff’s office has received 716 brand new radios, 245 mobile radios, and associated accessories such as extra batteries, belt clips, radio chargers and public safety speaker microphones for a total of $1,631,061.

On September 30, at 8:00 a.m., the District began the first phase of migrating its existing analog radio communications operations to a new parish-wide, multi-jurisdictional P25 Phase 2 digital radio system.

Phase 1 migrated local Caddo governmental entities or (non-public safety agencies) to the new radio system.

On October 28 at 8:00 a.m., Phase 2 will migrate all of Caddo Parish’s public safety agencies.

The upgrade will allow CPSO deputies to communicate with dispatchers and other agencies more quickly and to serve the citizens much more efficiently.

