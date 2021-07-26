CPSO: Memorial made for deputy killed in I-49N crash

Salute the Badge

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A memorial for deputy Lonnie Thacker has been made at the Caddo Sheriff’s Office South Substation.

Deputy Thacker was killed on Friday when his patrol car was hit by an oncoming vehicle while he was helping with traffic at the scene of an earlier accident on I-49 northbound.

  • CPSO authorities load the body of Auxiliary Deputy Lonnie Thacker into the coroner’s van draped in an American flag. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office South Substation is located on 9956 Mansfield Road. Funeral arrangements for Deputy Thacker are still pending.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Salute the Badge Banquet 2019 Photo Gallery

Don't Miss