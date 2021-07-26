CPSO: Memorial made for deputy killed in I-49N crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A memorial for deputy Lonnie Thacker has been made at the Caddo Sheriff’s Office South Substation.
Deputy Thacker was killed on Friday when his patrol car was hit by an oncoming vehicle while he was helping with traffic at the scene of an earlier accident on I-49 northbound.
The Caddo Sheriff’s Office South Substation is located on 9956 Mansfield Road. Funeral arrangements for Deputy Thacker are still pending.
