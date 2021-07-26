CPSO: Memorial made for deputy killed in I-49N crash

The chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm will return for a few more days with slightly above normal temperatures. Dry and very hot conditions return later this week with triple-digit heat possible by the end of the weekend.

Monday was a partly cloudy, hot, and humid day. We have seen a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures began in the middle 70s at most locations and have warmed into the middle 90s this afternoon. We likely won’t see much change in temperatures Tuesday. Look for lows Tuesday morning to be in the mid to upper 70s. We will see daytime highs mainly in the middle 90s with a few upper 90s possible. Thanks to plenty of humidity, we will likely see heat index values Tuesday in the 100 to 105-degree range.