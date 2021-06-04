EXCLUSIVE: BCPD officers speak on saving woman who attempted to jump off bridge

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City police officers and a good Samaritan are being praised for their bravery after saving a woman from jumping off the Westgate Bridge.

It was a split-second decision to save the her life.

“When she took her shoes off, that to me is the indicator that now is the time,” said Corporal Matthew Braggs, who was the first officer on scene. Braggs has been with the Bossier City Police Department since 2007.

“She was steadily kicking her legs, steadily trying to push away for me. I called in for more units. I’m holding onto her and at that point in time, my whole deal was just hold on as long as I possibly could.”

Bossier City Police Officer Brandon Bailey arrived for backup, but the woman remained resistant.

“Soon as I jumped out the car and ran over, I could see her. And it hits you right away that this is not good and just hold on,” said Bailey.

“It was an evolving situation that was quickly going the wrong way,” said Braggs.

In that moment of desperation, a Good Samaritan by the name of Rawlis Leslie Jr. pulled over to help lift the woman back onto the bridge.

“The perfect person at the right time at the right place and I thank God he was there because honestly I don’t know how much longer I could have held on,” Braggs said.

All three men are receiving an outpouring of support on social media.

“I’ve read a bunch of them you can’t help but read them. I would love to say that we here in Bossier city have an amazing relationship with our citizens here,” said Briggs.

As for the woman, she was sent to Willis-Knighton hospital after the incident. The Bossier City Police department is asking the community to keep her and her family in its prayers.