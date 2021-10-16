Heroes BBQ cookoff shows who has the hottest grilling skills in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department’s “Grovite Grillers” from the Cedar Grove neighborhood took the Heroes BBQ cookoff title Friday, beating out police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and other firefighters in the annual fundraising event.

Teams were judged on their beef brisket, pork ribs, and chicken.

This hear’s Heroes BBQ Cookoff, hosted by the North Shreveport Business Association, was the first time it has been completely sold out. The event didn’t happen last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the proceeds raised go back to the first responders, according to NSBA Treasurer Debbie Martin.

“We’ve given shields in the past, we’ve given equipment, things like that. What they need to help them do their job,” Martin said.

Attendees said it was worth the price of admission, which was $10 per person.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. The food is delicious,” said Jewel Smith. “This is our first time, but we’re going to try to make it very year after this,” added Smith’s sister, Lucinda Bledsoe.