Memorial service set to take place this weekend for deputy killed in I-49N crash

CPSO authorities load the body of Auxiliary Deputy Lonnie Thacker into the coroner’s van draped in an American flag. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A memorial service has been set to take place on Saturday for the Caddo Parish Auxillary deputy killed in a crash while on duty last week.

According to deputy Lonnie Thacker’s obituary, the service will be held at the Moose Lodge of Shreveport on 9113 Industrial Road.

The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Deputy Thacker died Friday after his patrol car was hit by an oncoming vehicle on I-49 northbound while he was helping with traffic control at the scene of an earlier accident. He was inside the patrol vehicle and died at the scene.