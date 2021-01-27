MPD to receive recertification as ‘Recognized Law Enforcement Agency’

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The Marshall Police Department is being recognized for its implementation of law enforcement best practices, earning continued certification as a “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency.”

MPD will receive recertification for the designation on Thursday from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program.

The award presentation will take place at 6 p.m. during the Marshall City Council meeting. Due to precautions related to COVID-19, the award presentation will be held on a Zoom call and Facebook Live at Marshall City Hall.

The Marshall Police Department will also be recognized at the Texas Police Chiefs Association annual conference in April.

The Recognition Program, which started in 2006, evaluates a Police Department’s compliance with over 166 Best Business Practices for Texas Law Enforcement. Texas Law Enforcement professionals carefully developed these Best Practices to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individual rights.

These Best Practices cover all aspects of law enforcement operations, including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth stated, “I am very pleased that the Marshall Police Department has been awarded the Recognized Law Enforcement Agency award. I believe it is critical to utilize Best Practices while we work hard to keep our community safer. I am proud to be part of an organization that takes professionalism and service seriously while constantly striving to improve.”