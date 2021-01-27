Salute the Badge: Naples Police Department should soon receive new rifle resistant body armor

NAPLES, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Naples Police Department gets a big upgrade on protective gear for local on-duty officers.
The department will receive five bulletproof vests made out of ceramic plates. Each vest is worth $500 apiece.
The department received a $2,500 grant to cover the costs. The money was awarded through the governor’s Criminal Justice Division.
Authorities say unlike their current vest, this one shields officers from high-powered riffles in addition to bullets from handguns.
“I’m ecstatic – I’ve been in combat situations. I’m a previous soldier. And this is equipment that’s very familiar to me and it’s been – I feel a very severe need,” said Officer Jerry Goodson, Naples Police Department.
The department says the vests will go a long way toward helping officers get home safely.
