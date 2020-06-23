Natchitoches Sheriff sworn in for first term

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Stuart Wright was sworn in for his first term Monday morning as Natchitoches Sheriff.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, active Sheriff Victor Jones term expires June 30.

Sheriff Jones was first elected in 1999 and went on to serve five terms, for a total of 19 years. He announced in March 2019 that he would not run for re-election.

Sheriff Jones endorsed Wright, who ran successfully to replace him in the October 2019 election.

Wright was sworn in as chief deputy in December and served in that position until he was sworn in as sheriff on Monday.

Sheriff Wright was sworn in at a private ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions by Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Van Kyzar at the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse.

Sheriff Wright said in a statement Monday that he is humbled to be Sheriff and expects to carry on the professional services the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office offers the citizens of Natchitoches Parish.

Chief Deputy Gregory Neal Dunn was also sworn by Judge Kyzar. Deputies assigned to operational bureaus took the oath and were sworn in by Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.