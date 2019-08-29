New Boston police officer: ‘There’s no other place I’d rather be’

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Sgt. Josh Adams is the longest serving officer at the New Boston Police Department and he’s among the most popular!

Adams has been with the department for 11 years. “Yeah, I know everybody here,” he said.

“They ask for him by his first name and they always want Josh to help them, he’s their favorite,” said Public Affairs Officer Katie Jimenez. She said that’s because Adams is so approachable.

“My philosophy is, you treat people the way you want to be treated, because you might not always be in this and they might be your boss one day,” Adams said.



Just as important as being friendly, Adams said, is listening and really getting to know people you protect and serve. “They’re the ones that’ll help you. I’ve had instances where I’d be chasing somebody on foot and I have people from the community that’ll come pick me up in a car and take me to where the person went (laughs) so yes, you have to know your community.”

Those helping hands, Adams said, are appreciated in a growing city with common growing pains. “We implemented our narcotics unit, both here in the city and on I-30 … we’re in the process of trying to get a canine unit through donations.”

It’s a project that’s received so much attention, the department has almost reached its goal. And with that kind of community support, Adams said, there’s no other place he’d rather be. “I call the police department my home because it is. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I love the city of New Boston and the people here.”

The New Boston Police Department has received $9,500 in donations for it’s canine unit so far. They hope to raise between $10,000 and $15,000. If you would like to help, please call the department at (903) 628-3771.



