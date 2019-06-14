New training center for Shreveport City Marshal’s Office

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Marshal’s Office unveiled a new training city on Friday.

The new training center is located along Peabody Street in Shreveport.

Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell says the new center will be a training venue for both local and out-of-state law enforcement officers.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office help refurbished the building.

Caldwell says the cost to build the training center did not exceed $100,000.



—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.