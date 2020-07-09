NPSO honor deputy for helping others in need

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is shining the spotlight on a deputy that lent a helping hand to a woman in a time of need.

On Thursday afternoon just before 2 p.m. CEO of God Sent Health Services in Natchez, MS. Joyce Hargrave was driving on I-49 near Chopin in Natchitoches when she had a tire blowout.

Mrs. Hargrave pulled over into the Gregory’s Express Mart and called NPSO to assist her.

Shortly after Deputy Brian Turner responded to the scene to help Mrs. Hargrave with her tire issue.

In the 90-degree heat, Deputy Turner saved the day. He ran across some issues when changing the tire but ultimately got the tire changed and put Mrs. Hargrave back on the road safely after an hour of assisting her.

Mrs. Hargrave requested Deputy Turner to be honored by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office to show her appreciation for helping her in a time of need.

