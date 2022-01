SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters from District 15 were recently paid a special visit from someone who wanted to give them a big thank you.

According to SFD, Aaron Saengvanhpheng almost died in a motorcycle accident back in December.

Saengvanhpheng says first responders helped save his life.

SFD says he recovered from a long list of injuries, including broken bones and damage to major organs.