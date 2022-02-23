TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new position within the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department has been created and many on the police force say there was only one person who should fill that spot.

“For over 27 years he’s worked, taught, and served in all divisions of our agency,” said Texarkana Arkansas Police Chief Kristi Bennett during a ceremony to announce the promotion of Captain Bobby Jordan to Assistant Police Chief.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” said Assistant Chief Jordan. “And to provide a better service to our community.”

Jordan is a 28-year veteran of the force. He joined the department with no previous law enforcement experience, working his way up the ladder for decades. His passion and his drive are not lost on his co-workers.

“Assistant Chief Jordan has been here since day one and worked from the ground up,” said Corporal Kelly Pilgreen of the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department. “And to have that Assistant Chief and Chief of Police come from the inside is such a great thing for this department.”

Jordan’s father was also a law enforcement officer and was there for the promotion ceremony. Jordan says having his family there to see the culmination of a career’s work means everything to him.

“A little over 35 years ago, my mom and dad drove to Great Lakes, Illinois, to watch me graduate from military boot camp. For me to walk into the room to see my brother, my mother, my dad, and my wife, that’s a big deal to me,” he said. “And I only hope that I’ve fulfilled their role as their son and husband.”

As for the department, he has his eyes focused on the future and those who one day will replace him.

“The first thing that we want to do is to get everybody into the best schools that we can get them into to get them trained up,” he said. “To get them ready and prepared to take on our roles that we currently have and do the jobs better than we’ve done.”