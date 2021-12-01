Salute the Badge: BCPD officer overcomes adversity after crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ken Gallon moved from Colombia to the United States on a student visa, two decades ago. His dream to become a police officer never left him, so he worked to become a U.S. citizen.

“The minute I got my citizenship and got my I.D., I went straight to the police department and put my application in,” said Gallon.

He graduated from the North Louisiana Criminal Justice Academy in 2016 and became a Bossier City Police Officer.

“The job is amazing. I get to help people out,” Gallon shared. “The biggest thing for me is you get to put bad people away.”

A year into the job, he was responding to a call when he lost control of his vehicle on Airline Drive in Bossier City and had a devastating accident.

“First thing I did was actually feel my legs, make sure I could move. I knew something wasn’t right but I knew I was alive,” Gallon recalled. “God was watching me and it wasn’t my time.”

It took 7 hours of surgery, 4 months in a wheelchair and a total of 8 months to recover. He says the support of his wife, and wanting to be there for his kids, kept him going.

“Am I going to be able to walk my daughter down the aisle, see my son graduate and I said nothing is going to stop me,” Gallon said. “I’m going to do what I have to do to get back.”

Some wonder why, after surviving such an ordeal, Officer Gallon would get back into his patrol car. He says the answer is simple.

“I love what I do,” said Gallon. “And I feel if I would have walked away, knowing I can still do this, then I would be failing my family, failing myself and I chose this career for a reason. I want to do it as long as I can.”