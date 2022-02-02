DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Things are getting a little hairy in DeSoto Parish at the sheriff’s office. Not with traffic stops or investigations, but rather the employees!

More than 40 employees of the sheriff’s office are growing beards, including Sheriff Jason Richardson, who is growing facial hair for the first time in his adult life.

The staff asked to take part in No Shave November, a campaign used by many charitable organizations to grow awareness on a giving topic by letting facial hair grow for 30 days. Sheriff Richardson obliged, with a caveat. Beards could be grown in exchange for a small donation for a local charity.

Come December, $1,000 had been raised. It worked so well they decided to do it in January as well.

“The moral boost I guess was certainly part of that. We’ve had a positive response to it. Not only from our guys that work here but from the community as well,” said Sheriff Richardson. “We’re going to continue to raise money. So far in January, we’ve raised almost another $1,000 and we intend to give that to another local charity. It was a lighter, a lighter note I guess in a job that’s sometimes quite heavy.”

The non-profit group ‘BFF of DeSoto Animal Services’ was the recipient of the first donation.