Salute The Badge: Bossier deputies help replenish donor blood supply for LifeShare

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office took it upon themselves to help replenish LifeShare Blood Center’s blood supply this week.

BPSO hosted the “Bee Kind, Give Blood” blood drive on Tuesday, March 23, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the auditorium of a substation at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City. The drive lasted five hours.

LifeShare says its blood supply is very low due to a shortage in blood donations last month because of the winter storm, so they called the sheriff’s office and asked for help.

BPSO Lieutenant Bill Davis says it is just the right thing to do.

“You can do your part to give some of your blood to help save someone’s life who may be going through surgery,” said Lt. Bill Davis.

“Maybe who’s going through cancer treatment and that makes you feel pretty good. Do as I do, not as I say, so while we’re hosting it we’re having several of our deputies rolling up their sleeves and giving blood too.”

The sheriff’s office had a goal of 21 donations, and 24 people gave blood.