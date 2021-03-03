Salute The Badge: Bossier Parish’s Chief Deputy ordained as a deacon

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish’s chief deputy is serving on the job, and on Sundays, too.

Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston recently committed to another type of service after being ordained as a deacon at the church he and his family attend, Bellaire Baptist.

Family members were in attendance showing their support for the law enforcement officer who has spent 36 years fighting crime for both the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and The Shreveport Police Department.