Salute The Badge: Bossier Sheriff’s Office takes to the skies

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — On Tuesday the Bossier Sheriff’s Office took to the skies as their drone team held their quarterly training exercises.

The hand-piloted devices have gone from novelties to valuable crime fighting tools.

The team’s mission is to look for suspects, conduct disaster surveillance, collect evidence, search for missing people, and provide humanitarian assistance.

The team of well-trained pilots has become a regional asset.

“We’ve assisted different units from all over the place. From Shreveport to Caddo, down to Natchitoches. During the hurricanes that hit the southern coast,” said Cpl. Bryan Sprankle the BPSO Drone Team Leader. “It allows us to be on scene quickly, rapidly deploy and help get the bad guys pretty quickly.”

The drone team has also trained with the sheriff’s office K-9 Unit and Marine Patrol.