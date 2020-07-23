Salute the Badge: BPSO Deputy raises awareness for veterans

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL.KMSS) – A Bossier Parish Deputy is working to raise awareness for military veterans by participating in a 22-day push-up challenge on Facebook, called #22forVets.

Deputy Rod White is also a veteran and an associate minister. He says studies show we lose 22 veterans a day to suicide. White says this challenge not only shows veterans they are not alone, but also alerts others there is a problem. “This is a way to help people other than those who have served that people have some issues that we need to address and we need to talk about and they need our help and our sympathy and our compassion,” White explained.

Everyday Deputy White posts his pushups on Facebook and nominates someone else to take on the challenge. He says he wasn’t nominated. He simply saw the challenge and wanted to help.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Confidential Military Crisis Line at 800-273-8255.