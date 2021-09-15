Salute The Badge: Deputy Chief Richard Broom-McGee

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — With more than three decades of experience under his belt Deputy Chief Richard Broom-McGee of the Bossier City Police Department doesn’t have to volunteer for assignments like the one he headed out on Wednesday morning.

“Just going down to serve,” said Deputy Chief Broom-McGee. “Hopefully we can go down and show them that we are real people and we are really a helping hand.”

He packed up with other Bossier law enforcement officers, heading to south Louisiana. The crew will be helping the thousands affected by Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Nicholas.

“I really don’t believe that should you get promoted, that you forget what got you to where you are,” he said. “I’m still a police officer and people still need to be served.”

Deputy Chief Broom-McGee is second in command at the department and his peers say he still very much leads from the field, not the office.

His service continues on Sundays as well. It happens in a different capacity, he’s a pastor.

“You know pastoring and being a police officer, they are kind of one in the same,” said Deputy Chief Broom-McGee. “When you talk about servantry, it’s about serving people.”

Deputy Chief Broom-McGee says he’s heard the personal testimonies in church from those he’s arrested before.

He remembers the words said by one individual years ago.

“[The arrestee said] I remember a long time ago when you arrested me and I really didn’t know where I was in life. By arresting me it caused me to think. It caused me to change some things, and I just want to tell you that I appreciate you doing that for me.” said Broom-McGee.

He’s doing it all in an effort to change lives.

“If it’s changing one life then let’s go with that one,” said Broom-McGee. “One at a time.”