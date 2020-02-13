Salute The Badge: Desoto Sheriff’s office takes part in VIGR training

Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Deputies recently took part in some advanced training with service weapons and patrol rifles.

The training is called VIGR.

It uses information obtained from law enforcement officers in lethal force encounters to mold the drills to match what law enforcement officers may encounter.

It’s regarded as some of the most realistic training being offered in the United States.

Desoto Sheriff Jason Richardson donated two of the slots to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office due to the recent tragedy there.

Deputy Chris Dickerson was shot to death on New Year’s Day.

Two Panola Deputies got to take in the VIGR training, free of charge, thanks to Desoto Parish.