Salute The Badge: Director Martha Bryant

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Telecomm personnel in public safety are being honored all across the country this week during National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

“Everybody has to know that communications is the lifeline,” said Caddo Sheriff’s Dispatch Director Martha Bryant.

It’s a professional motto Bryant lives by.

“We work seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” she said. “So we’re available to do whatever is needed.”

Bryant is the longest serving active dispatch worker in our area. She’s given 32-years to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The importance of she and her team isn’t lost on her boss, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

“I’m so grateful to them for what they do everyday,” said Prator. “The amount of stress that they’re under is unbelievable when something happens. And they have to hold it together.”

Bryant has done it all within the department, call taking, dispatching, training, and now directing. Working her way up the ladder all while helping people.

A call she took 10 years ago, to this day, stands out.

“I had a young lady call in and she wanted to commit suicide. She and I established a rapport with each other,” said Bryant. “We talked probably about a couple of hours, because once you establish a rapport with the folks, they have some things going on and they start sharing more things with you.”

She talked the woman out of the life ending situation, saving a life.

A fond memory that’s part of a career she’s loved.

“I’ve truly been blessed in being able to work here with the department,” she said. “I love what I do.”