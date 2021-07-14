Salute the Badge: Doyline’s Police Chief remembers the life of Officer William ‘Billy’ Collins Jr.

DOYLINE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of Webster Parish Sheriff’s deputy William ‘Billy’ Collins Jr.’s best friends on the Doyline Police force is remembering the impact Collins had on his life.

“When he was in uniform he called me boss. When he was in his regular clothes, he called me Dad,” said Doyline Police Chief Robert Hayden.

Deputy Collins worked part-time with the Doyline Police Department when he wasn’t working his full-time hours with the sheriff’s office.

A memorial honoring Officer Collins continues to grow at the welcome sign as you enter the city, as Chief Hayden continues to process the events of last Friday.

Hayden says Collins lost his life doing what he loved, helping people.

He adds that Collins was a god-fearing, family man, who was beyond dependable and ready to serve.

“Anytime a call came in, if Billy was available and he was called, he was going,” said Chief Hayden. “We were kind of alike, I guess you could say. And we just had a close friendship. We would talk to each other all the time. We would tell each other personal stories. Both of us gave each other advice on things. That was just the kind of relationship that me and him had.”

Hayden says Collins’ death is the first he has had to deal with in his 21 years in law enforcement.

A visitation for Collins will be held on Thursday, July 15th, at First Baptist Bossier on East Texas Street in Bossier City. That visitation will run from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Collins will be laid to rest at Hill Crest Memorial cemetery the following day, after a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m.