Salute the Badge: Greenwood officers save man from suicide

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On September 28th, Greenwood police officers Joe Hammersla and Mackenzie Fisk answered a call to find a man, who was a possible risk to himself and others.

“Possibly suicidal and he was armed with a firearm,” said Officer Fisk. “Going through our heads, you know, the possiblities the outcomes that could happen, one of those unknowns.”

“I didn’t want him to get hurt. I didn’t want ourselves or any of the public to get hurt,” said Officer Hammersla. “We did what we’ve been trained to do. We executed the felony traffic stop. We had him exit the vehicle and that’s when we took him into protective custody.”

The man had two outstanding warrants but the officers noticed how distraught he was.

“He was very upset.,” Hammersla explained. “He was at the point where he needed help. He knew he needed help. He just didn’t know what to do to get that help.”

“His medical needs outweighed any other criminal offense that was going on,”said Fisk.

So they called Greenwood Police Chief Shayne Gibson and got permission to take him to the hospital instead of jail.

“We’re trying to protect everybody, even our suspects. If you just committed and armed robbery we don’t want to have to hurt nobody,” said Fisk. “We want everybody to go home safe, even if you’re going to jail. At least you’re safe. And it’s a good feeling that we was able to help somebody.”

The man’s family thanked the officers on social media and in person.

“When we go through these stressful situations it affects us too,” shared Hammersla. “But for somebody to reach out and thank us the way they did you know that really does hit close to home.”