Salute the Badge honorary roadshow wraps in Stonewall

STONEWALL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Over the past two weeks we’ve headed east, west, north and now south to honor the men and women who serve our communities.

The final stop on our road show took us to Stonewall, Louisiana where we recognized those protecting the northwestern portion of the state.

Marketplace Chevrolet Buick owner, John Adams, backing the idea fully.

“When you think about their jobs and what they have to do everyday and the positions that they put themselves in it’s just the right thing to do,” said Adams. “They do so much for us and it seems like so little that we’re giving back.”

The Mansfield Fire Department and Louisiana State Police receiving recognition.

NBC 6 News annually hosts a banquet to honor the men and women who protect our community each day, but the coronavirus pandemic forced our plans to change this year.

So we decided to take our award presentations on the road, heading out to the communities where the first responders have been honored for their work.